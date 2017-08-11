SPCA Seizes Bearded Dragon, Cats And Dogs From Dirty Home

GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The SPCA of Texas and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office seized eight allegedly cruelly treated animals from a property in Whitewright this week.

Five dogs, two cats and one bearded dragon were removed from a home filled with feces, urine and debris, up to a foot deep in places.

The animals have varying health issues, including flea infestation and matted and filthy fur.

Grayson County Animal Control visited the property regarding a complaint of a dog bite on August 3. During that visit, the Animal Control Officer smelled a strong odor or feces/urine and contacted the SPCA of Texas to investigate possible animal cruelty. The agency visited the property the same day with Animal Control and the owner allowed them in and then left. The SPCA of Texas’ investigator saw that the animals were housed in allegedly cruel conditions and attempted to contact the owner without answer.

On August 8, the SPCA of Texas’ investigator again visited the property, attempting to make contact, and left a door tag. The owner called the investigator back on August 9. During this conversation, investigator explained to the owner that the animals’ living conditions were not in compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code but the owner did not indicate that they would comply.

The SPCA of Texas and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office decided it was in the animals’ best interest to seize them, and obtained and served the warrant on August 10.

The custody hearing will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 10 a.m. at 200 S. Crocket St., Sherman, TX 75090, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, the Honorable Larry Atherton presiding.

