Storms In Oklahoma Will Flirt With North Texas

August 11, 2017 9:44 AM By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday High: 100 – Rain: 0.00” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*

  • Morning storms in Oklahoma will flirt with north Tx.
  • Heat advisory today – DFW->south.
  • Chance of scatt. storms Saturday-Tuesday.
  • 19” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Heat Advisory today across DFW south. Morning storms north. Partly cloudy and hot. 20% chance of storms (Better chances east). High: Near 100. Heat index: 103-107. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Perseid Meteor Showers! Partly cloudy and humid. Slight chance of storms. Low: Mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Increasing storm chances by evening, lasting through the overnight. High: Upper 90s. Heat index: 102-105.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Not as hot. Chance of scattered storms. High: Mid 90s.

Monday and Tuesday:  Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered storms. High: Mid 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid to upper 90s.

