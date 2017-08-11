Storms In Oklahoma Will Flirt With North Texas

Yesterday High: 100 – Rain: 0.00” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*
- Morning storms in Oklahoma will flirt with north Tx.
- Heat advisory today – DFW->south.
- Chance of scatt. storms Saturday-Tuesday.
- 19” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Heat Advisory today across DFW south. Morning storms north. Partly cloudy and hot. 20% chance of storms (Better chances east). High: Near 100. Heat index: 103-107. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tonight: Perseid Meteor Showers! Partly cloudy and humid. Slight chance of storms. Low: Mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Increasing storm chances by evening, lasting through the overnight. High: Upper 90s. Heat index: 102-105.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Not as hot. Chance of scattered storms. High: Mid 90s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered storms. High: Mid 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid to upper 90s.