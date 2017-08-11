Texas Tax-Free Weekend Is Now Underway

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School is just around the corner, and the annual Texas sales tax holiday is helping students get ready to return to class. The tax-free weekend is officially underway, now through Sunday, meaning that many school supplies and clothing items can be purchased with no tax.

The law exempts most clothes, shoes, school supplies and backpacks that are priced less than $100 from sales tax. That could save shoppers about $8 for every $100 that they spend. This even includes items sold online and by phone or mail. Shoppers can also use layaway plans to receive the tax break.

In addition, many retailers are having special sales this weekend, so the savings could really start to add up.

There are some exceptions to the rule. Some items like jewelry, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets and watches are not included. Sports gear like cleets, football pads and protective helmets are also not included. Click here to see the full list of what is and is not exempt during the sales tax holiday.

Angie Freed is the general manager of the Galleria Dallas. She said that clothes and backpacks which are gadget-friendly could be among this year’s hottest items.

The state’s tax-free weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

Retailers are expecting the crowds to be huge over the weekend and extra staff members will be on hand. However, if you plan to score some deals, be prepared for additional traffic and long lines. “Come early,” warned Hernan Mayorga, store manager of the Sears at the Southwest Center Mall. “Saturday afternoon would be the best day.”