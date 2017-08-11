CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Texas Court Upholds Long Sentence For Bernie Tiede

August 11, 2017 5:48 AM
Filed Under: 6th Texas Court of Appeals, appeals court, Bernie Tiede, Crime, Marjorie Nugent, Murder, sentence, Texas

TEXARKANA (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the 99-year prison sentence given to a mortician who was the subject of the 2011 film “Bernie.”

The 6th Texas Court of Appeals in Texarkana on Wednesday upheld the sentence given to Bernie Tiede for his 1999 murder conviction in the death of 81-year-old Marjorie Nugent, whose body was found in his freezer.

The court also ruled that the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which was appointed to prosecute Tiede, was not a party to any plea agreement calling for a 20-year prison sentence. It also rejected a challenge to his 1997 indictment because this appeal was limited to last year’s resentencing, not guilt or innocence.

Tiede’s attorney says they will appeal the ruling.

The film starred actor Jack Black and Shirley MacLaine.

