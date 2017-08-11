CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Continuing Water Main Repairs Affecting Morning Commuters

August 11, 2017 6:10 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Clean up after a water main break is impacting the morning commute to work for some North Texas drivers.

The northbound lanes of Lemmon Avenue at Lovers Lane are completely closed. Crews are digging, trying to replace 15 feet of pipeline and that means all traffic headed that way has to detour onto a service road.

Chopper 11 flew over the area last night. From the air you could see Lemmon Avenue completely underwater and drivers trying to maneuver around.

The water main break forced the closure of the northwest bound lanes Thursday afternoon. After stopping the flow of water, crews from Dallas Water Utilities were on scene late last night making repairs.

If your commute takes you through the area you may want to think about taking Harry Hines Boulevard to get around it. The southbound lanes of Lemmon have remained open the entire time. And if you’re flying out of Dallas Love Field Airport you shouldn’t have any problems, because airport operations have not been effected.

Initially officials with the City said repairs would be wrapped up by about 7 a.m., but a CBS 11 News crew at the scene at 6:00 a.m. said while crews were busy and working hard, there was no indication that they were finishing up.

