3 Dead, Including 2 Children, In Grand Prairie Crash

August 12, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Demitri Gomez, Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people including two children were killed Friday evening in a car crash in Grand Prairie.

Police say 26-year-old Demitri Gomez of Irving was speeding when he lost control and crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on I-30 at Belt Line Road.

His two children, 4-year-old Alexxia and 3-year-old Armani Gomez, were killed in the crash according to police. They were wearing regular seat belts but were not in child seats.

Police also say Demitri Gomez’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Monica Lopez, died in the crash.

Deimitri Gomez is listed in serious but stable condition at a Dallas hospital.

Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

