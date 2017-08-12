Cowboys Nation Still Processing Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While settling in for what could be an unsettling start to the regular season, Dallas Cowboys fans are still processing the loss of running back Ezekiel Elliott for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. And some are not too pleased.

“Bunch of haters everywhere,” exclaimed Samantha Lopez, while taking in tonight’s preseason game at Humperdinks in north Dallas. Lopez believes Elliott was made an example because he wears the star.

“I think it was a little more severe than it should have been. If he didn’t get charged, then I don’t think it’s fair that he should get suspended six games. There are other players who have done worse things and their suspensions were not six games,” said Lopez.

So, is six games too much? Or could the suspension be considered some NFL tough love?

“A little bit of both,” said Cowboys fan Kokain Mothershed. “It is tough love. You’ve got to learn, you’ve got to learn from your mistakes. Hopefully he will learn from it. IT’s part of the business. And we’ll see what happens. I think he’ll be okay, though.”

Other fans agree – and urge Elliott to become a fast learner, off the field.

“Just like Jerry Jones was saying last week when he was up on Canton… sometimes you have to touch that hot stove a time or two to realize it burns,” mused fan Tom McMacken. “Maybe this is a key to get him on the straight and narrow.”

And when in doubt about whether trouble is around the corner? Just stay home.

“You can’t go anywhere nowadays without someone with a video camera on their phone,” says McMacken. “TMZ right up your nose, yeah, for sure… be humble and work hard and keep you nose clean.”