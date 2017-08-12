Jason Garrett Addresses Preseason Moves For Running Back Minus Ezekiel Elliott

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys received news from the National Football League on Friday that star running back Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended for 6 games of the 2017 regular season over domestic violence charges that the organization says violates the personal conduct policy.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addressed the situation and what the team will do to prepare for the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams without their starting running back.

“Zeke’s done an excellent job at training camp,” said Coach Garrett. “He’s getting himself ready to play, whenever that time comes. And it’s a great opportunity for the other guys. Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris , each played a little in the first half last week so we’re excited to see more from those guys.”

“Rod Smith has done a very good job for us, so has Ronnie Hillman. Each of those guys is going to get some work, along Darren and Alfred in the first part of the game (vs LA Rams), and we’ll give Rod and Ronnie a chance to finish it up” said Garrett.

Elliott said Friday night that he plans to appeal the suspension.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly upset over Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension, the running back’s representatives aren’t shying away from showing their displeasure with the NFL.

In a statement released Friday after the NFL announced the suspension, Elliott’s representatives blasted the league for their “factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions.