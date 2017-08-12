NFL: Dallas Cowboys preseason football vs LA Rams on 105.3 The Fan & CBS 11 | Dallas Cowboys News | Training Camp Updates | Listen Online |

Jason Garrett Addresses Preseason Moves For Running Back Minus Ezekiel Elliott

August 12, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Football, Jason Garrett, mickey spagnola, NFL, suspension, Texas

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys received news from the National Football League on Friday that star running back Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended for 6 games of the 2017 regular season over domestic violence charges that the organization says violates the personal conduct policy.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addressed the situation and what the team will do to prepare for the preseason against the Los Angeles Rams without their starting running back.

“Zeke’s done an excellent job at training camp,” said Coach Garrett. “He’s getting himself ready to play, whenever that time comes. And it’s a great opportunity for the other guys. Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris , each played a little in the first half last week so we’re excited to see more from those guys.”

“Rod Smith has done a very good job for us, so has Ronnie Hillman. Each of those guys is going to get some work, along Darren and Alfred in the first part of the game (vs LA Rams), and we’ll give Rod and Ronnie a chance to finish it up” said Garrett.

Elliott said Friday night that he plans to appeal the suspension.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly upset over Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension, the running back’s representatives aren’t shying away from showing their displeasure with the NFL.

In a statement released Friday after the NFL announced the suspension, Elliott’s representatives blasted the league for their “factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch