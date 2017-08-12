NFL: Dallas Cowboys preseason football vs LA Rams on 105.3 The Fan & CBS 11 | Dallas Cowboys News | Training Camp Updates |

August 12, 2017 11:36 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Demitri Gomez, Grand Prairie Police, Monica Lopez

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother of three was killed Friday evening in a crash that police say was caused by her boyfriend, and her mother is seeking justice for her death.

The crash happened in Grand Prairie just after 9:00 p.m. Friday on I-30 at Belt Line Road. Police say 26-year-old Demitri Gomez was the driver when he lost control and crashed. The crash killed 29-year-old Monica Lopez and Gomez’s two children, four-year-old Alexxia and three-year-old Armani.

Police say Gomez was speeding, and alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

“According to witnesses who told officers at the scene, [Gomez] appeared to be traveling at a very high rate of speed. Some estimates at 100 miles per hour,” said Sgt. Eric Hansen of the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Lopez’s mother, Teresa Morado, mourns the loss of the daughter she’ll never hold again. She says Lopez had a three-year, rocky relationship with Gomez.

dherlsfuiae37ff Mother Seeks Justice For Daughter Killed In Grand Prairie Crash

Demitri Gomez and Monica Lopez (Family Photo)

“I tried to talk to Monica. I tried to warn her… tell her she deserved better. When you’re in love you don’t want to hear it,” said Morado. “I just kept my grandkids as much to try to keep them away from him.”

Police confirmed Gomez has multiple arrests in Grand Prairie and Irving. He was also convicted of DWI with a child passenger in 2015.

gomez Mother Seeks Justice For Daughter Killed In Grand Prairie Crash

Demitri Gomez mugshot from 2014. (Grand Prairie PD)

“At this time, charges are pending for three counts of intoxication manslaughter. He is under police watch at the hospital,” said Sgt. Hansen.

As Morado prepares to raise her grandkids, the family prays justice is served.

“I’m going to make sure I’m at every trial, and that he gets what’s coming to him for taking my daughter away from me and for taking her away from her kids that she loved so much,” said Morado.

Mother Seeks Justice For Daughter Killed In Grand Prairie Crash

Monica Lopez with her three children (Family Photo)

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help finance a funeral to honor Lopez.

