Goff Leads Early TD Drive, LA Rams Hold Off Cowboys 13-10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff led the Rams on a touchdown drive in the opening minutes, and backup kicker Travis Coons made a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 6:11 left in Los Angeles’ 13-10 preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Goff completed three of four passes for 34 yards while playing eight snaps in the opener for the Rams, who need the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft to take a big step forward this fall.

The Rams punted after Goff’s first three plays, but Josh Forrest recovered the Cowboys’ muffed return. Robert Woods then caught Goff’s pass and fumbled near the goal line moments later, but rookie Cooper Kupp recovered for a score.

Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott were among several starters sitting out for the Cowboys, who didn’t manage a first down until the second quarter.

Rookie Cooper Rush threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rico Gathers in the third quarter while completing his first eight passes for the Cowboys. Gathers scored in his second straight game.

Sean Mannion went 18 of 25 for 144 yards while playing most of the game. The Rams’ offense put up 271 yards in Sean McVay’s first day on the sideline as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

Kellen Moore went 8 for 17 in the first half for the Cowboys, but the offense perked up for Rush, the four-year starter at Central Michigan. Rush also caught the eye of Dallas coach Jason Garrett during the Hall of Fame Game last week, and his exceptional touch on the TD throw to Gathers was undeniably impressive.

Rush went 9 of 11 for 104 yards.

