5 Teens, 1 Of Them 13, Arrested For East Texas Robbery

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Five teenagers who authorities say fled from a youth center have been arrested in Tyler in East Texas for holding up a convenience store.

Tyler police say the five — one of them a 13-year-old — all displayed handguns just before 5 a.m. Sunday as they ordered a clerk to hand over cash and cigarettes, then fled on foot.

Officers found all five hiding behind a business and arrested them on charges of aggravated robbery. The stolen items have been recovered.

Their weapons were determined to be airsoft handguns.

Two 17-year-olds in the group are detained in the Smith County Jail. The three others — 13, 15 and 16 — are in juvenile custody. All are from Tyler.

