STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

5 Teens, 1 Of Them 13, Arrested For East Texas Robbery

August 13, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Aggravated Robbery, East Texas, robbery, Teenagers, Tyler

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Five teenagers who authorities say fled from a youth center have been arrested in Tyler in East Texas for holding up a convenience store.

Tyler police say the five — one of them a 13-year-old — all displayed handguns just before 5 a.m. Sunday as they ordered a clerk to hand over cash and cigarettes, then fled on foot.

Officers found all five hiding behind a business and arrested them on charges of aggravated robbery. The stolen items have been recovered.

Their weapons were determined to be airsoft handguns.

Two 17-year-olds in the group are detained in the Smith County Jail. The three others — 13, 15 and 16 — are in juvenile custody. All are from Tyler.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch