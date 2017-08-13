STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

World’s Oldest Man, A Holocaust Survivor, Dies At 113

August 13, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Holocaust, World War I, World War II, World's Oldest Man, Yisrael Kristal
A picture taken on January 21, 2016, shows Yisrael Kristal sitting in his home in the Israeli city of Haifa. Yisrael, an Israeli Holocaust survivor, may be the world's oldest man at 112, Guinness World Records said, providing he can find the documents to prove it. (SHULA KOPERSHTOUK/AFP/Getty Images)
oldest e1502655817541 Worlds Oldest Man, A Holocaust Survivor, Dies At 113

Yisrael Kristal (SHULA KOPERSHTOUK/AFP/Getty Images)

JERUSALEM (AP) – Yisrael Kristal, the world’s oldest man who lived through both World Wars and survived the Auschwitz concentration camp has passed away just a month short of his 114th birthday, his family said Saturday.

Oren Kristal, a grandson, said he died Friday. “He managed to accomplish a lot. Every year he lived was like a few years for somebody else,” Oren told The Associated Press.

Last year Guinness World Records awarded Kristal a certificate as the world’s oldest man at his home in Haifa, Israel.

Kristal was born to an Orthodox Jewish family near the town of Zarnow in Poland in 1903.

“When he was a child during World War I in Poland he was a helper for a booze smuggler, he used to run barefoot in the snow through the night many kilometers with a heavy package on his back at about 12 years old, smuggling alcohol between the lines of the war,” Oren, his grandson said.

“He used to walk very fast until he was very old, faster than me, and he used to tell me that when he was my age if you didn’t walk fast enough your feet would stick to the frozen ground,” Oren recalled his grandfather telling him.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch