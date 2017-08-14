Applications For Rowlett Tornado Assistance Coming To A Close

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – People affected by the tornado that hit Rowlett in December 2015 have a few more weeks to apply for financial help from a fund set up by the local community.
The Rowlett Long-Term Recovery Committee raised more than $300,000 dollars from donations after the E-F 4 tornado, and Whitney Lanning says they’ve been making grants to help people with re-construction costs.
“We will provide up to $15,000 for any project that need to be done” says Lanning.
The initial applications are handled by a non-profit group – and the deadline to apply is September 9th.
People can contact a case manager at Catholic Charities and file a claim.
Lanning says the fund still has more than $40, 000 in funds available for people who still need help.