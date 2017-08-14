CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Applications For Rowlett Tornado Assistance Coming To A Close

August 14, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: Assistance, Catholic Charities, Rowlett, Texas, tornado, tornado recovery

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – People affected by the tornado that hit Rowlett in December 2015 have a few more weeks to apply for financial help from a fund set up by the local community.

The Rowlett Long-Term Recovery Committee raised more than $300,000 dollars from donations after the E-F 4 tornado, and Whitney Lanning says they’ve been making grants to help people with re-construction costs.

“We will provide up to $15,000 for any project that need to be done” says Lanning.

The initial applications are handled by a non-profit group – and the deadline to apply is September 9th.

People can contact a case manager at Catholic Charities and file a claim.

Lanning says the fund still has more than $40, 000 in funds available for people who still need help.

