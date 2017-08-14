Applications For Rowlett Tornado Assistance Coming To A Close People affected by the tornado that hit Rowlett in December 2015 have a few more weeks to apply for financial help from a fund set up by the local community.

Students Go Back To Class In Fast-Growing Prosper ISDMonday is an important day for students in the Prosper ISD, as they head back to school a week earlier than normal. That is just one of many new things happening in the district at the start of the new school year.