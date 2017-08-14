Dallas Cowboys Help Deliver Beds To Less Fortunate Kids

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Last Wednesday (8/9), Ashley HomeStore, the Dallas Cowboys and Tempur-Sealy partnered up to deliver 36 beds to less fortunate kids in the metroplex as part of the Hope To Dream national program.
Ashley HomeStore posted a video of one of the giveaways on Facebook. The video shows Rowdy, the Cowboys mascot, and Ashley HomeStore employees delivering the beds and some Cowboys gear to a local home.
“At Ashley HomeStore we believe that nothing is more important than a good night’s sleep. We are proud of our co-sponsors support in being able to give a child a place to dream big dreams,” said Ashely HomeStore president Micheal Levitz.