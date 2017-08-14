Dallas Cowboys Help Deliver Beds To Less Fortunate Kids

August 14, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Ashley HomeStore, Beds, Dallas Cowboys, Tempur-Sealy

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Last Wednesday (8/9), Ashley HomeStore, the Dallas Cowboys and Tempur-Sealy partnered up to deliver 36 beds to less fortunate kids in the metroplex as part of the Hope To Dream national program.

Dallas Cowboys Help Deliver Beds To Less Fortunate Kids

Ashley HomeStore

Ashley HomeStore posted a video of one of the giveaways on Facebook.  The video shows Rowdy, the Cowboys mascot, and Ashley HomeStore employees delivering the beds and some Cowboys gear to a local home.

“At Ashley HomeStore we believe that nothing is more important than a good night’s sleep. We are proud of our co-sponsors support in being able to give a child a place to dream big dreams,” said Ashely HomeStore president Micheal Levitz.

