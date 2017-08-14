Ezekiel Elliott’s Father Says Legal Team Is Ready To ‘Fight’ For Son

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Ezekiel Elliot’s father came to his son’s defense on Monday morning regarding allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in Ohio.

Stacy Elliott tweeted a response to an article written by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star Telegram where he listed quotes of threats made by Tiffany Thompson that Elliott’s legal team plans to use to appeal Elliott’s six game suspension.

My son's legal team is ready to fight! Let's deal!!! You will know the set up and PLOT! pic.twitter.com/GSt7QTJehs — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) August 14, 2017

“My son’s legal team is ready to fight! Let’s deal!!! You will know the set up and POLT!”

Most of the quotes have already been floating around for quite some time. However, one of them could paint an even bigger picture of the key to Elliott’s appeal.

According to the documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Elliott is “100 percent certain” Thompson told him on July 22, “you are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to believe you.”

Elliott, who wasn’t arrested or charged in the incident, has continued to say he is innocent of the allegations made against him.

The Columbus Prosecutor said he didn’t charge Elliott because he didn’t believe he could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that running back abused Thompson.

Despite the prosecutor’s decision, Elliott was suspended for six games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

In a letter sent to Elliott, the NFL outlined how he violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

“Even when a player is not charged with a crime, “‘he may still be found to have violated the policy if the credible evidence establishes that he engaged in conduct prohibited by this Personal Conduct Policy,'” the statement reads. “As this policy states, ‘(i)t is not enough simply avoiding being found guilty of a crime. We are all held to a high standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful.'”

In a statement released Friday after the NFL announced the suspension, Elliott’s representatives blasted the league for their “factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions.”

The statement says that the NFL “cherry picks so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence.”

According to multiple reports, Elliott will file an appeal with the NFL on Tuesday. The league will then have ten days to respond and schedule the appeal hearing.