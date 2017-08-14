GOP Texas Lawmakers Get In Each Other’s Faces Over Tax Bill

AUSTIN (AP) – A small group of Texas House Republicans have gotten in each other’s faces during a brief but intense exchange after the chamber passed a contentious property tax bill.
The House voted Monday to require local governments to hold elections if property taxes increase by 6 percent, letting voters possibly “rollback” such increases. The state Senate has already approved elections for property tax increases of at least 4 percent.
Afterward, about five Republicans gathered and exchanged words on the House floor, arguing the bill’s conservative merits.
The incident wasn’t as chaotic as in May, when a House floor scuffle followed an immigration protest. Then, a Republican lawmaker accused one Democrat of assaulting him and said he told another he would defend himself with a gun after that lawmaker allegedly threatened him.
