Man Sailing To Texas Beaches Boat On New Jersey Shore

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Police say a boater travelling to Texas became confused and beached his boat on the New Jersey shore.
NJ.com reports Lower Township Police responded to a stranded sailboat around 11 p.m. Friday. Corporal Robert Hartman says 67-year-old James DeGarmo was sailing to Texas when he got lost in the dark and beached his boat.
Hartman says DeGarmo was also suffering from an unrelated medical issue when authorities found him. DeGarmo was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Public works officials towed the boat out of the water during low tide on Saturday.
