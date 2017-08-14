Mavs Release Schedule For 2017-18 Season

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – After teasing fans with the Christmas Day and nationally televised opening week games, the NBA has finally released the schedule for the upcoming season.

The Dallas Mavericks open the season at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, October 18. Their first road game is against the rival Houston Rockets on Saturday, October 21.

The Mavericks’ national TV schedule includes five games on ESPN, one game on TNT and five games on NBA TV.

All five of the Mavericks’ ESPN games will come against Western Conference opponents, with three of those coming on the road. The Mavericks’ first ESPN telecast will come at the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1. The remaining four ESPN games are: vs. San Antonio (Dec. 12), vs. Houston (Jan. 24), at Phoenix (Jan. 31) and at the Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 23).

TNT’s lone Dallas game comes when the Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors for the first time on Dec. 14.

Dallas will also have five games televised on NBA TV, all coming on the road. They are: at San Antonio (Nov. 27) at L.A. Clippers (Feb. 5), at Houston (Feb. 11), at Cleveland (Apr. 1) and at Philadelphia (Apr. 8).

Dallas will again play a season-high 16 games during the month of December after competing in a season-high 17 games in December last year. Ten of those games will come on the road, including matchups at Boston (Dec. 6), Golden State (Dec. 14), San Antonio (Dec. 16), Miami (Dec. 22), New Orleans (Dec. 29) and Oklahoma City (Dec. 31).

Dallas will play a balanced home-away schedule in 2017-18 with its longest home stand being four games (twice) and its longest road trip just four games (twice). Ten of Dallas’ final 15 games will come on the road.

The Mavs have 15 back to backs, which is the same number of back to backs they had last season. 11 of them come prior to the All-Star break. They will not, however, have four games in five nights, which is something the league set out to do this season.

The reigning world champion Golden State Warriors will make two stops at American Airlines Center. The first trip being just the third home contest of the season (Oct. 23) and the final being the Mavericks first game of the New Year (Jan. 3). The Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers will make their only trip to Dallas on Nov. 11.

The Mavericks return a core of Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry and Nerlens Noel (presumably).

Joining them on the floor will be prized rookie Dennis Smith Jr., who will surely be in the spotlight this season. The No. 9 overall pick is one of the favorites to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

OCTOBER

Wed. Oct. 18 Atlanta 7:30

Fri. Oct. 20 Sacramento 7:30

Sat. Oct. 21 @ Houston 7:00

Mon. Oct. 23 Golden State 7:30

Wed. Oct. 25 Memphis 7:30

Thurs. Oct. 26 @ Memphis 7:00

Sat. Oct. 28 Philadelphia 7:30

Mon. Oct. 30 @ Utah 8:00

NOVEMBER

Wed. Nov. 1 @ L.A. Clippers 9:30 ESPN

Fri. Nov. 3 New Orleans 7:30

Sat. Nov. 4 @ Minnesota 7:00

Tues. Nov. 7 @ Washington 6:00

Sat. Nov. 11 Cleveland 7:30

Sun. Nov. 12 @ Oklahoma City 6:00

Tues. Nov. 14 San Antonio 7:30

Fri. Nov. 17 Minnesota 7:30

Sat. Nov. 18 Milwaukee 8:00

Mon. Nov. 20 Boston 7:30

Wed. Nov. 22 @ Memphis 7:00

Sat. Nov. 25 Oklahoma City 7:30

Mon. Nov. 27 @ San Antonio 7:30 NBATV

Wed. Nov. 29 Brooklyn 7:30

DECEMBER

Sat. Dec. 2 L.A. Clippers 1:00

Mon. Dec. 4 Denver 7:30

Wed. Dec. 6 @ Boston 6:30

Fri. Dec. 8 @ Milwaukee 7:00

Sun. Dec. 10 @ Minnesota 6:00

Tues. Dec. 12 San Antonio 8:30 ESPN

Thurs. Dec. 14 @ Golden State 9:30 TNT

Sat. Dec. 16 @ San Antonio 7:30

Mon. Dec. 18 Phoenix 7:30

Wed. Dec. 20 Detroit 7:30

Fri. Dec. 22 @ Miami 7:00

Sat. Dec. 23 @ Atlanta 6:30

Tues. Dec. 26 Toronto 6:00

Wed. Dec. 27 @ Indiana 6:00

Fri. Dec. 29 @ New Orleans 7:00

Sun. Dec. 31 @ Oklahoma City 6:00

JANUARY

Wed. Jan. 3 Golden State 7:30

Fri. Jan. 5 Chicago 7:30

Sun. Jan. 7 New York 6:00

Tues. Jan.9 Orlando 7:30

Wed. Jan. 10 @ Charlotte 6:00

Sat. Jan. 13 L.A. Lakers 1:00

Tues. Jan. 16 @ Denver 8:00

Sat. Jan. 20 @ Portland 9:00

Mon. Jan. 22 Washington 7:30

Wed. Jan. 24 Houston 7:00 ESPN

Fri. Jan. 26 Portland 7:30

Sat. Jan 27 @ Denver 8:00

Mon. Jan. 29 Miami 7:30

Wed. Jan. 31 @ Phoenix 9:30 ESPN

FEBRUARY

Sat. Feb. 3 @ Sacramento 9:00

Mon. Feb. 5 @ L.A. Clippers 9:30 NBATV

Thurs. Feb 8 @ Golden State 9:30

Sat. Feb. 10 L.A. Lakers 7:30

Sun. Feb. 11 @ Houston 6:00 NBATV

Tues. Feb. 13 Sacramento 7:30

All Star Weekend

Los Angeles, Calif.

Feb. 16-18

Fri. Feb. 23 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30 ESPN

Sat. Feb. 24 @ Utah 8:00

Mon. Feb. 26 Indiana 7:30

Wed. Feb. 28 Oklahoma City 7:30

MARCH

Fri. Mar. 2 @ Chicago 7:00

Sun. Mar. 4 New Orleans 6:00

Tues. Mar. 6 Denver 7:30

Sat. Mar. 10 Memphis 7:30

Sun. Mar. 11 Houston 6:00

Tues. Mar. 13 @ New York 6:30

Fri. Mar. 16 @ Toronto 6:30

Sat. Mar. 17 @ Brooklyn 6:30

Tues. Mar. 20 @ New Orleans 7:00

Thurs. Mar. 22 Utah 7:30

Sat. Mar. 24 Charlotte 7:30

Tues. Mar. 27 @ Sacramento 9:00

Wed. Mar. 28 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30

Fri. Mar. 30 Minnesota 7:30

APRIL

Sun. Apr. 1 @ Cleveland 5:00 NBATV

Tues. Apr. 3 Portland 7:30

Wed. Apr. 4 @ Orlando 6:00

Fri. Apr. 6 @ Detroit 6:00

Sun. Apr. 8 @ Philadelphia 12:00 NBATV

Tues. Apr. 10 Phoenix 7:30

All Times Dallas Time (CT)