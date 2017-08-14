Mom Speaks Of Losing Her Children In Crash

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBS11) – A North Texas mother shared her story after losing both her children in a crash that police say was caused by her ex-boyfriend.

“They were the world to me. Everything to me. Those were my two little miracles. They changed my life completely. Taught me so much… brought so much joy to me,” said Marjorie Angelica Diaz, who lost her children in the accident. “And now it’s all taken away.”

Diaz’s ex-boyfriend Demitri Gomez picked up the children Friday evening. Police say that night he lost control of his car and crashed on I-30, killing his girlfriend, Monica Lopez, and Armani and Alexxia Gomez.

Police believe alcohol and speeding played a role in the crash.

“I spoke to them previously that if they were going to have a few drinks, to not pick up my kids, or if he was going to have a few drinks, for her to drive,” said Diaz.

Despite a 2015 conviction for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, Diaz maintains her ex was a loving father.

“At that time, I felt it would be good for me to take custody of my kids, but the only thing that changed my heart was seeing them wanting to go,” said Diaz.

Stuffed animals that once comforted her children, now comfort her. “This is all I have of them. I sleep with them every night because now I can’t sleep without them,” she said.

Diaz said she’s not angry at him because her pain is his pain.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements for the children.

Gomez is still hospitalized after the crash. He faces three counts of intoxication manslaughter.