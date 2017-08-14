CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Mom Speaks Of Losing Her Children In Crash

August 14, 2017 7:57 PM

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBS11) – A North Texas mother shared her story after losing both her children in a crash that police say was caused by her ex-boyfriend.

“They were the world to me. Everything to me. Those were my two little miracles. They changed my life completely. Taught me so much… brought so much joy to me,” said Marjorie Angelica Diaz, who lost her children in the accident. “And now it’s all taken away.”

Diaz’s ex-boyfriend Demitri Gomez picked up the children Friday evening. Police say that night he lost control of his car and crashed on I-30, killing his girlfriend, Monica Lopez, and Armani and Alexxia Gomez.

Police believe alcohol and speeding played a role in the crash.

“I spoke to them previously that if they were going to have a few drinks, to not pick up my kids, or if he was going to have a few drinks, for her to drive,” said Diaz.

Despite a 2015 conviction for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, Diaz maintains her ex was a loving father.

“At that time, I felt it would be good for me to take custody of my kids, but the only thing that changed my heart was seeing them wanting to go,” said Diaz.

Stuffed animals that once comforted her children, now comfort her. “This is all I have of them. I sleep with them every night because now I can’t sleep without them,” she said.

Diaz said she’s not angry at him because her pain is his pain.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements for the children.

Gomez is still hospitalized after the crash. He faces three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch