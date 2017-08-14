Man & Woman Rescued After Section Of Oak Cliff Home Collapses

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue team responded a structural collapse at a home in Oak Cliff early Monday morning.
According to officials, a section of a home in the 1400 block of Padgitt Avenue, just south of downtown Dallas, collapsed and one person had to be rescued.
Officials say a two-story detached garage collapsed. The garage had been converted partially into residential space; and the two people who live there were home at the time of the collapse.
Urban Search and Rescue officials said the man was able to make it out safely, while the woman became trapped inside. Fortunately, US&R was able to rescue the woman from the debris with no serious injuries.
The unidentified woman is being evaluated by medics.
