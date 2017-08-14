1 Soldier Killed In Iraq Sunday Was From Arlington

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Defense announced Monday the deaths of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Spc. Allen Levi Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Texas and Sgt. Roshain Euvince Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, New York.
They died Sunday, August 13 of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations in Iraq, a DOD news release stated.
Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The incident is under investigation.