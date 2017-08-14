Trial Set To Begin In AT&T Stadium Shooting Death

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial begins on Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing someone after a Dallas Cowboys game. Marvin Rodriguez was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It all stems from two fights in the parking lot of AT&T Stadium.

Police stated that the violent brawl started in Lot 10 after a 2015 game between the Cowboys and the New England Patriots. A video shows the fight happening, just moments before a gun was pulled. Officials in Arlington said that 28-year-old Rodriguez pointed the weapon during the fight and shot 43-year-old Richard Sells in the neck.

Sells was said to be trying to break up another fight. He later died at a Fort Worth hospital.

Rodriguez has been out of jail and on house arrest after a judge lowered his bond from $200,000 to $75,000. His trial begins at 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.