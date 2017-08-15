95-Plus Percent Of Texas School Districts Meet Standards

AUSTIN (AP) – More than 95 percent of Texas school districts, and around 89 percent of individual schools, have met minimum education standards — slight improvements over last year.

The Texas Education Agency announced results Tuesday for 1,203 districts and 8,757 schools. It has frequently overhauled ratings in recent years, meaning lower failure rates.

In 2016, about 94 percent of districts met state standards and almost 89 percent of schools did. The year before that, it was 95.5 percent of districts and 86.5 percent of schools.

Fantastic news! More #DallasISD schools have met state standards each year! pic.twitter.com/LRW2Zor4AR — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) August 15, 2017

Critics complain that Texas has watered down its accountability ratings too much.

The system was going to be replaced with an academic accountability scale issuing letter grades A to F this year. But state lawmakers delayed implementation until next year for school districts and 2019 for schools.

