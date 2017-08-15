CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
College Football Award To Be Given In Witten’s Honor

August 15, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: College Football, Dallas Cowboys, Jason Witten, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, NFL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – College football’s best leaders on and off the field will have an opportunity to take home some hardware in honor of Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates the game-winning touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb will be given to the Subdivision player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional commitment to community, family and teammates.

The players can be nominated by the sports information directors of the NCAA FBS schools. Three finalists will be selected by the award’s board of directors in November, and the winner will be chosen by a panel of prominent former players and coaches, as well as college football media members.

The inaugural winner will be announced in December, and he will receive the award at the first Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year banquet in February at the Star in Frisco.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will be the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.

Jason Witten, a 10-time Pro Bowl tight end and 2012 Walker Payton Man of the Year winner, exemplifies leadership.

In addition to those awards, Witten has also received the Bart Starr Award, Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, Home Depot NFL Neighborhood MVP and the Bob Lilly Award.

All of those awards recognize his work in the community, his achievements on the field and dedication to his teammates and family.

“I am proud to be associated with the Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten. “It is my hope that this honor will encourage and inspire the next generation of student-athletes to not only perform at a high level on the field, but to use the platform to make a positive impact on campus and in the community.”

gettyimages 19961411 College Football Award To Be Given In Wittens Honor

ATLANTA – DECEMBER 31: Tight end Jason Witten #1 of the University of Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball against the University of Maryland Terrapins during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia. Maryland won 30-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Before being drafted by the Cowboys in 2003, Witten starred at the University of Tennessee from 2000 to 2002, compiling 68 catches for 797 yards and seven touchdowns over 36 career games. He started his career as a defensive end and saw action on special teams as a freshman in 2000. Midway through that season, he switched to tight end. By his junior season, Witten had established himself as one of the best tight ends in the country. That year, he set UT tight end records with 39 catches, 493 receiving yards and five touchdowns and earned Fourth Team All-America honors from The Sporting News and Honorable Mention All-America accolades from Sports Illustrated. Witten was also named a 2002 First Team All-SEC selection by both the AP and the coaches.

“Jason Witten is the perfect man, player, leader, and roll model to have his name on this award,” said Phillip Fulmer, Witten’s college coach at the University of Tennessee. “Jason has achieved, overcome, worked, and led at the highest level of collegiate and professional football; all the while maintaining his integrity, passion, compassion, and character as a husband, father, and community leader. I am proud of Jason as he continues to represent UT, The Dallas Cowboys, and all that is good in sports on a daily basis”.

The inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. The SCORE Foundation, founded in 2007, has positively impacted tens of thousands of children and families in Texas and Tennessee over the last 10 years. The foundation operates its nationally-recognized SCOREkeepers program, which places trained male mentors on staff to work with children at family violence shelters, at nine shelters in the two states. SCORE has also operated a weekend food backpack program for disadvantaged children in North Texas, opened Jason Witten Learning Centers in five different Boys & Girls Clubs and opened the Jason and Michelle Witten Emergency Waiting Room at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.

“There is no more appropriate person in our sport—at any level–to have his name associated with an award that represents character, dignity, service to others and responsibility than Jason Witten,” said Charlotte Jones Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “This award will honor the standard that Jason has set for leadership, both on and off the field, and it will serve as an inspiration to football players for generations to come.”

Albertsons and Tom Thumb, in a close partnership with Witten and his foundation over the last decade, will be the presenting sponsor of the award.

“On behalf of Albertsons Companies Southern Division, we have been honored to partner with Jason Witten for the last ten years,” said Albertsons Companies Southern Division President Dennis Bassler. “We value our partnership with him not because he is a great football player but more importantly because he is an outstanding man of character and integrity off the field, in the community and at home. We are honored to support this great new college football award.”

