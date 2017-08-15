Computerized Image Created From Remains Found 2 Years Ago

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police have released a computerized image based on a human skull found in August 2015.
Someone located human remains in the 700 block of Mitchell Rd.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and both the Mansfield Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office are working together to solve this case.
Dana Austin, Ph.D. Diplomate, American Board of Forensic Anthropology, Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office provided a biological profile of the victim:
Black woman aged 35-50 years who stood 5’2” to 5’10”. She possibly had a healed fracture of the upper part of the breastbone. The condition of the bone suggests that the victim has been deceased for at least five years and could be much greater. The woman may have disappeared between 1998 and 2011.
DNA and dental evidence are available for comparison to missing persons fitting this profile.
The human skull was sent to a forensic artist with Texas Ranger Division. That artist created the computerized imaged released by Mansfield Police.