Denton School Official Removed Over Book’s Supremacist Symbol

August 15, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Defamation League, denton, Denton ISD, Eric Hauser, Texas, The Adventures of Pepe and Pede, white supremacists

DENTON (AP) – The Denton ISD removed an assistant principal from his post after he authored a children’s book whose central character is also a white nationalist symbol.

In a statement Monday, the Denton ISD said that the publicity generated by Eric Hauser’s work has become a “distraction.” He’s being reassigned to an undetermined post.

This summer Hauser self-published “The Adventures of Pepe and Pede,” about a frog and centipede seeking “truth and honesty” against “deceitful forces.”

In the district’s statement, Hauser apologized for the negative attention brought to colleagues.

Pepe the Frog appeared more than a decade ago in an online cartoon and the Anti-Defamation League says the character has been appropriated by white supremacists and other racists in online memes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch