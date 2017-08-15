Denton School Official Removed Over Book’s Supremacist Symbol

DENTON (AP) – The Denton ISD removed an assistant principal from his post after he authored a children’s book whose central character is also a white nationalist symbol.
In a statement Monday, the Denton ISD said that the publicity generated by Eric Hauser’s work has become a “distraction.” He’s being reassigned to an undetermined post.
This summer Hauser self-published “The Adventures of Pepe and Pede,” about a frog and centipede seeking “truth and honesty” against “deceitful forces.”
In the district’s statement, Hauser apologized for the negative attention brought to colleagues.
Pepe the Frog appeared more than a decade ago in an online cartoon and the Anti-Defamation League says the character has been appropriated by white supremacists and other racists in online memes.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)