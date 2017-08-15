FBI Searching Home Where Lancaster Teen Was Killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI is now serving a search warrant at the home where a 13-year-old was kidnapped and then killed. This is located near the intersection of Kiest Boulevard and Sunnyvale Street in the east Oak Cliff area.
Federal agents have been combing through evidence and pulling out boxes from the home.
Shavon Randle of Lancaster and a man, Michael Titus, were both found dead inside of that home just over a month ago. Police treated the deaths as homicides, and believed that Randle was taken for ransom after a drug robbery.
