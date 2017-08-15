Jason Garrett: “The National Anthem Is Sacred, The Flag Is Sacred”

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addressed his stance on national anthem protests at his daily press conference on Tuesday.
Garrett declined to answer multiple questions on the issue before saying, “there’s no question in my mind the National Anthem is sacred, the flag is sacred and our team has demonstrated that.”
Garrett is referring to his players having always stood during the national anthem unlike players such as Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick’s protest dominated the public discussion of the nation’s most popular sport in 2016, and his stance was met with passionate condemnation and support. His refusal to stand for the anthem first came to public notice when he remained seated on the 49ers’ bench before a preseason game against Green Bay.
The quarterback cited numerous reasons for his actions, ranging from racial injustice and minority oppression to police brutality and the treatment of military veterans.
“I’m not anti-American. I love America,” said Kaepernick after his team’s most recent preseason game. “I love people. That’s why I’m doing this. I want to help make America better, and I think having these conversations helps everybody have a better understanding of where everybody is coming from.”
Many have speculated that Kaepernick isn’t in the NFL at this time because of his protests.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said Sunday he will sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and segregation.