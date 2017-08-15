CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Jason Garrett: “The National Anthem Is Sacred, The Flag Is Sacred”

August 15, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: colin kaepernick, Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett, Michael Bennett, national anthem, National Anthem Protests, NFL, Seattle Seahawks

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett addressed his stance on national anthem protests at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

Garrett declined to answer multiple questions on the issue before saying, “there’s no question in my mind the National Anthem is sacred, the flag is sacred and our team has demonstrated that.”

Garrett is referring to his players having always stood during the national anthem unlike players such as Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick’s protest dominated the public discussion of the nation’s most popular sport in 2016, and his stance was met with passionate condemnation and support. His refusal to stand for the anthem first came to public notice when he remained seated on the 49ers’ bench before a preseason game against Green Bay.

The quarterback cited numerous reasons for his actions, ranging from racial injustice and minority oppression to police brutality and the treatment of military veterans.

“I’m not anti-American. I love America,” said Kaepernick after his team’s most recent preseason game. “I love people. That’s why I’m doing this. I want to help make America better, and I think having these conversations helps everybody have a better understanding of where everybody is coming from.”

Many have speculated that Kaepernick isn’t in the NFL at this time because of his protests.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said Sunday he will sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and segregation.

 

