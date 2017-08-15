North Texas HS Dubbed ‘Storm Ready’ By National Weather Service

August 15, 2017 8:09 AM By Chelsea Wade
KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – When severe storms hit, Timber Creek High School in Keller is ready. In fact, it’s more than prepared. The National Weather Service has granted it “Storm Ready” status, making it the first school in the entire state to get the distinction.

Officials at the school didn’t have to make any renovations. They earned the title because of their emergency plan.

It took about a year, but leaders – using YouTube videos and the school’s security cameras – studied the best routes to get 3,200 students to a safe place. The designation also means the school conducts tornado drills twice a year and has a person on staff who monitors the weather daily.

While Timber Creek is the first school, several cities, universities and businesses have been recognized as “Storm Ready,” including Fort Worth and Dallas, UT Arlington, Rockwall and Lewisville ISDs, the North Texas Tollway Authority, Six Flags Over Texas, Globe Life Park, and Firewheel, Grapevine Mills and North East malls.

There are nearly 3,000 sites in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Pacific Islands that have received the designations.

Click here to see the full list of “Storm Ready” communities.

