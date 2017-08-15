Texas Woman Dies After Eating Contaminated Oysters

SOUTH TEXAS (CBSDFW) – A woman from southeast Texas died after eating contaminated oysters.
According to health officials, 56-year-old Jane White Cunningham of Jasper County experienced a severe infection after eating contaminated oysters.
The oysters were contained the bacteria Vibrio, which is found in coastal waters, especially warmer waters where oysters live.
Report say Cunningham’s legs and an arm were amputated to stem it the infection, but it wasn’t enough.
“If you get typical food poisoning with vomiting, nausea, diarrhea..and you’ve had raw oysters, you ought to consider this infection,” says Dr. David Winter with Baylor Hospital in Dallas. “If you’ve got those symptoms, you need to get to the emergency room right away and get treated.”
Some people only get the food poisoning symptoms with some forms of Vibrio gastroenteritis. Dr. Winter advises you eat your oysters fried…and not raw.