Woman Attacked, Sexually Assaulted After Leaving Work

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Burnett Street as she was leaving work Monday morning.
The attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a local club in Fort Worth.
The suspect fled the scene and ran north to West 4th Street, ran east to Lamar, and ran north to West 3rd Street. He then ran east in front of the public library and turned north onto Taylor Street.
Police said the predator was seen loitering around the area before the assault. He’s described as a black male in his 20s, 6 feet 1 – 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this sexual assault or this suspect to call 817-392-4359.