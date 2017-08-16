Bush Presidents Denounce Racism & Hatred In Statement On Charlottesville

DALLAS (AP) – President George H.W. Bush & George W. Bush released a joint statement on Wednesday, denouncing racism, anti-Semitism and hatred after the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Senate’s top Republican also condemned what he’s calling the “messages of hate and bigotry” carried by the KKK and white supremacist groups in Charlottesville.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement doesn’t specifically address widely criticized remarks by President Donald Trump, who said white supremacists don’t bear all the blame for last weekend’s violence.

The Bushes also didn’t address President Trump’s comments in their statement.

McConnell says the groups behind the Charlottesville violence are planning a rally in Lexington, in his home state of Kentucky. He says “their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America.”

Trump said there were “some very bad people” among the protesters. But he also said: “You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

McConnell says “there are no good neo-nazis.”

