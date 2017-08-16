CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dallas Police Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect Following Brief Chase

August 16, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, chase, Crime, Dallas Police Department, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police have arrested a bank robbery suspect after a chase and crash on Mockingbird Lane.

According to Dallas Police, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Bank of America on Gaston Ave around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

After fleeing the location in a tan SUV, officers spotted the vehicle and were involved in a brief vehicle pursuit with the suspect.

During the chase, several vehicles were hit at the intersection of Mockingbird at Greenville Ave.

CBS-11 News is reporting that after a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

One of the vehicles the suspect hit overturned.

8a027411da2a44e4bc66d0f495423db6 Dallas Police Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect Following Brief Chase

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The condition of the woman in the car that was hit and overturned is not known. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest details. 

