Dallas Police Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect Following Brief Chase

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police have arrested a bank robbery suspect after a chase and crash on Mockingbird Lane.
According to Dallas Police, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Bank of America on Gaston Ave around 10:45 Wednesday morning.
After fleeing the location in a tan SUV, officers spotted the vehicle and were involved in a brief vehicle pursuit with the suspect.
During the chase, several vehicles were hit at the intersection of Mockingbird at Greenville Ave.
CBS-11 News is reporting that after a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.
One of the vehicles the suspect hit overturned.
The condition of the woman in the car that was hit and overturned is not known. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
