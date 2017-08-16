CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Sexual Assault Case

August 16, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, Dallas Sexual Assault, dpd, sexual assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help them identify a person of interest in a sexual assault case.

Authorities say a 23-year-old Latin female entered a white four door vehicle with the unknown male suspect from the Walnut Hill Lane and LBJ Freeway area on August 11 at around 11:55 p.m.

Police say the person of interest is described as a tall, heavyset Latin male, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a blue plaid button up shirt, and blue jeans tucked into work boots.

If you know the identity of this person of interest, please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline or Crimes Against Persons Detective B. Kramer #7860 at 214-671-3613 or by email at brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch