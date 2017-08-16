Dallas Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Sexual Assault Case

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help them identify a person of interest in a sexual assault case.
Authorities say a 23-year-old Latin female entered a white four door vehicle with the unknown male suspect from the Walnut Hill Lane and LBJ Freeway area on August 11 at around 11:55 p.m.
Police say the person of interest is described as a tall, heavyset Latin male, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a blue plaid button up shirt, and blue jeans tucked into work boots.
If you know the identity of this person of interest, please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline or Crimes Against Persons Detective B. Kramer #7860 at 214-671-3613 or by email at brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.