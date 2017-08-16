Dallas Police Searching For Socket-Tossing Road Rager

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Police are searching for a man they said threw metal sockets at another driver’s vehicle in a recent road rage incident.
Dallas Police say the incident happened on July 7th on westbound I-635 near Hillcrest. Police said the victim had pulled up next to a pickup truck that was towing a trailer to get a picture of the license plates when the passenger reared back and began tossing a fist full of metal sockets.
If you recognize the man or the vehicle the man was in, please call Detective Barnett of the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0115.