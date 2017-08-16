Daniel Craig Confirms He’s Returning As James Bond

(CBSDFW.COM) – Actor Daniel Craig confirmed to Stephen Colbert on the Late Show that he will return as James Bond for the fifth time.
A simple “yes” was all that was needed when Colbert asked Craig Tuesday evening if he would be playing 007 again.
The British actor told Colbert this will likely be his last time in the Bond role, and he hopes to “go out on a high note.”
Craig made his debut as 007 in “Casino Royale” in 2o06.
There has been no word on the title of the next Bond film, but it is expected to be released in 2019.