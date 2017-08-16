CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Denton Man Fights For 17 Years To Have Confederate Monument Removed

August 16, 2017 10:32 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Confederate Memorial, Denton County, Denton County Commission, racism, Segregation, Willie Hudspeth

DENTON (CBS11) – In a long and sometimes lonely fight, Willie Hudspeth says he’s been protesting the memorial to Confederate soldiers in Denton County’s courthouse square for 17 years.

“It faces to the South. It’s elevated so you walk under it like you’re worshipping it.”

It is a reminder, he says, of segregation and racism.

“They lock doors when I pass by. Now. Today. They still do this,” he said.

So, back in 2000, he says, he started asking Denton County Commissioners to remove it.

“And they would not do it,” he said.

His ongoing protest isn’t always popular. Two years ago, a man showed up with a rifle to argue with him.

“Why is this just now a big deal? Why weren’t you out here a month ago?” the man asks in a video posted to YouTube by local journalist, Julian Gill.

“Since 2000, I’ve been out here!” Hudspeth responds to the man.

There’s also the occasional unfriendly greeting.

“They’ll drive by and shake their fist at me and curse at me,” he said.

Hudspeth doesn’t blame anyone for getting angry, though.

“Because I was like that. I was a member of the Black Panther party in my high school years,” he said, recalling a time when he was filled with anger.

The years have changed him.

“I’ve had to change my rhetoric,” he said.

He says he’s learned to seek middle ground.

Now, instead of fighting to remove the Confederate soldiers’ memorial, he’s fighting to add a new one to the courthouse square honoring Denton’s black history.

He hopes it’s a goal everyone can embrace.

Hudspeth plans to protest at the square every Sunday at 6:00 p.m. He expects others to join him and focus on removal. He says, he’s sticking to his goal of shining light on the town’s black ancestry.

Denton County Commissioners contacted for this story have not responded.

Hudspeth’s complaints did convince commissioners years ago to add a plaque stating, in part, that all men are created equal.

Because the courthouse square is a designated state and federal landmark, the Texas Historical Commission would have to approve any changes. The commission says the county has not proposed any.

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch