CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Former Pastor Arrested For Sexually Abusing Children

August 16, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Continuous Sexual Abuse, Jose Francisco Bernal, Tabernaculo De Vida Pentecostal Church
Mugshot: Jose Francisco Bernal (photo credit: Hurst Police Dept.)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for sexually abusing two women when they were children.

Jose Francisco Bernal taken into custody at his home in the 7200 block of Deville Drive in North Richland Hills and charged with two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child offenses.

The charges were the result of a criminal investigation where two adult females made outcries of numerous sexual abuse incidents at the hands of Bernal.

The women were children living in the city of Hurst between the years of 2007 and 2013 when it happened.

Bernal met the two juvenile females while he was their pastor at the Tabernaculo De Vida Pentecostal Church on W. Dickson Street in Fort Worth.

His bail was set at $50,000 for each of the two charges. He remains in the Hurst jail at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch