Former Pastor Arrested For Sexually Abusing Children

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for sexually abusing two women when they were children.
Jose Francisco Bernal taken into custody at his home in the 7200 block of Deville Drive in North Richland Hills and charged with two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child offenses.
The charges were the result of a criminal investigation where two adult females made outcries of numerous sexual abuse incidents at the hands of Bernal.
The women were children living in the city of Hurst between the years of 2007 and 2013 when it happened.
Bernal met the two juvenile females while he was their pastor at the Tabernaculo De Vida Pentecostal Church on W. Dickson Street in Fort Worth.
His bail was set at $50,000 for each of the two charges. He remains in the Hurst jail at this time.