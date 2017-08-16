Inmate Found Dead In Denton County Jail Cell

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Department confirmed late Wednesday night, 30-year-old Stormye Murphey was found dead in her jail cell Tuesday morning.
Murphey was booked into the Denton County Jail on Sunday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, according to The Denton Record-Chronicle.
She was found unresponsive during a routine cell check two days later and pronounced dead at 11:46 a.m.
Sheriff Tracy Murphree said initial evidence suggests she may have died of suicide, but the Tarrant County Medical Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause yet.
Murphey had a “medical episode” Monday and was transported to Medical City Denton, the sheriff said.