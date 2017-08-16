Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “Good Time”

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In 2007, an up and coming star from Canada made headlines on the pop music scene. Carly Rae Jepsen, a then 22-year-old singer/songwriter from Mission, British Columbia, placed third on Canadian Idol and her musical career got started.

Her breakthrough came in 2012 with her song and performance of “Call Me Maybe” reaching the top of pop charts all over the world. But it didn’t stop there.

The song “Good Time” was released June 26, 2012. It includes Jepsen and an American dance/electronica group called Owl City whose lead performer was Adam Young. Young produced this song written by himself, Matthew Thiessen and Brian Lee. With a dance/pop/synthpop sound, the song hit No. 8 on the U.S. charts but hit No. 1 in Canada and New Zealand. It was Owl City’s first No. 1 hit there and the second No. 1 for Jepsen.

Running 3:26, the lyrics go like this:

Whoa oh oh oh,

It’s always a good time

Whoa oh oh oh,

It’s always a good time

Woke up on the right side of the bed

What’s up with this Prince song inside my head?

Hands up if you’re down to get down tonight

‘Cause it’s always a good time

Slept in all my clothes like I didn’t care

Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere

I’m in if you’re down to get down tonight

‘Cause it’s always a good time

Good morning and good night

I wake up at twilight

It’s gonna be alright

We don’t even have to try

It’s always a good time

This is good summer song that gets you going! So, here they are… Carly Rae Jepsen with Owl City from 2012 with… “Good Time!”