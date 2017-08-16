Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “Good Time”

August 16, 2017 8:07 AM By Ken Foote
Filed Under: Adam Young, carly rae jepsen, Music, Owl City, Summer

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In 2007, an up and coming star from Canada made headlines on the pop music scene. Carly Rae Jepsen, a then 22-year-old singer/songwriter from Mission, British Columbia, placed third on Canadian Idol and her musical career got started.

Her breakthrough came in 2012 with her song and performance of “Call Me Maybe” reaching the top of pop charts all over the world. But it didn’t stop there.

The song “Good Time” was released June 26, 2012. It includes Jepsen and an American dance/electronica group called Owl City whose lead performer was Adam Young. Young produced this song written by himself, Matthew Thiessen and Brian Lee. With a dance/pop/synthpop sound, the song hit No. 8 on the U.S. charts but hit No. 1 in Canada and New Zealand. It was Owl City’s first No. 1 hit there and the second No. 1 for Jepsen.

Running 3:26, the lyrics go like this:

Whoa oh oh oh,
It’s always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh,
It’s always a good time
Woke up on the right side of the bed
What’s up with this Prince song inside my head?
Hands up if you’re down to get down tonight
‘Cause it’s always a good time
Slept in all my clothes like I didn’t care
Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere
I’m in if you’re down to get down tonight
‘Cause it’s always a good time
Good morning and good night
I wake up at twilight
It’s gonna be alright
We don’t even have to try
It’s always a good time

This is good summer song that gets you going! So, here they are… Carly Rae Jepsen with Owl City from 2012 with… “Good Time!”

