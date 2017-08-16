CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Life Without Parole For Man Who Killed Wife, Her Twin Sister

August 16, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Kelly Eugene Bigham, Life without parole, McKinney, Murder

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Kelley Eugene Bigham, 52, of McKinney, Texas was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to capital murder of his wife and her twin sister.

According to police reports and court records, on June 20, 2016, Bigham, who was estranged from his wife, Karen Bigham, returned to their home on High Pointe Drive to get some of his things.

Also there were the Bigham’s adult daughter and Karen Bigham’s twin sister, Kathy Boobar.

Bigham pulled out a handgun and then told his daughter to leave. Right after she left, Bigham’s daughter heard her mother yell “call 911,” and then heard two gun shots.

Bigham took off to Rains County where his family lived.

Bigham was arrested at his father’s house by the Rains County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the East Tawakoni Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

Several family members were present for the plea and gave emotional victim impact statements, according to the Collin County DA’s Office.

They spoke of the love and friendship Karen, a hairstylist, and Kathy, a bank president, shared as well as how their tragic murders affected their community.

