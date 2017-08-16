CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NFL Slams Reports Of Elliott’s Accuser Being Discredited

August 16, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Ezekiel Elliott, NFL
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 07: Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on March 7, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The NFL released a statement slamming media reports that have questioned Ezekiel Elliot’s accuser’s credibility.

“Over the past few days, we’ve received multiple reports of the NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in the Ezekiel Elliott discipline case.

It’s a common tactic to attempt to prove the innocence of the accused by discrediting the victim – in this case Ms. Thompson – when coming forward to report such abuse. Common or not, these tactics are shameful. Efforts to shame and blame victims are often what prevent people from coming forward to report violence and/or seek help in the first place.”

Multiple stories have come out in the past few days after the NFL decided to suspend Elliott for six games on Friday.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported earlier Wednesday that Thompson mentioned to a friend that they could blackmail Elliott with sex tapes. 

According to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports, “investigators noted a September 2016 text message exchange between Thompson and a friend, in which Thompson raised the idea of selling sex videos of herself and Elliott. The NFL’s report also stated that Thompson admitted registering an email address titled “ezekielelliott sex vids” in August 2016.”

On Monday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Elliott’s appeal will partially center around Thompson’s testimony and her threats.

Most of the threats have already been floating around for quite some time. However, one of them could paint an even bigger picture of the key to Elliott’s appeal.

According to the documents obtained by Hill, Elliott is “100 percent certain” Thompson told him on July 22, “you are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to believe you.

Elliot officially appealed the NFL’s ruling on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Harold Henderson as the arbitrator in the case.

The appeal is rumored to be heard on August 29, but that has yet to be confirmed.

