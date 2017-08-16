NFL Slams Reports Of Elliott’s Accuser Being Discredited

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The NFL released a statement slamming media reports that have questioned Ezekiel Elliot’s accuser’s credibility.

“Over the past few days, we’ve received multiple reports of the NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in the Ezekiel Elliott discipline case.

It’s a common tactic to attempt to prove the innocence of the accused by discrediting the victim – in this case Ms. Thompson – when coming forward to report such abuse. Common or not, these tactics are shameful. Efforts to shame and blame victims are often what prevent people from coming forward to report violence and/or seek help in the first place.”

Multiple stories have come out in the past few days after the NFL decided to suspend Elliott for six games on Friday.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported earlier Wednesday that Thompson mentioned to a friend that they could blackmail Elliott with sex tapes.

According to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports, “investigators noted a September 2016 text message exchange between Thompson and a friend, in which Thompson raised the idea of selling sex videos of herself and Elliott. The NFL’s report also stated that Thompson admitted registering an email address titled “ezekielelliott sex vids” in August 2016.”

On Monday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Elliott’s appeal will partially center around Thompson’s testimony and her threats.

Most of the threats have already been floating around for quite some time. However, one of them could paint an even bigger picture of the key to Elliott’s appeal.

According to the documents obtained by Hill, Elliott is “100 percent certain” Thompson told him on July 22, “you are a black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to believe you.“

Elliot officially appealed the NFL’s ruling on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Harold Henderson as the arbitrator in the case.

The appeal is rumored to be heard on August 29, but that has yet to be confirmed.