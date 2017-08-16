Obama’s Post-Charlottesville Message Most-Liked Tweet Ever

Former US president Barack Obama (R) waves at reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor on June 30, 2017. Obama is currently on a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that will take take him to Bali and Jakarta, the city where he spent part of his childhood, officials said. (DITA ALANGKARA/AFP/Getty Images)