Obama’s Post-Charlottesville Message Most-Liked Tweet Ever

August 16, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, President Barack Obama, Twitter, Virginia
Former US president Barack Obama (R) waves at reporters as he walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) upon arrival for their meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor on June 30, 2017. Obama is currently on a 10-day family holiday in Indonesia that will take take him to Bali and Jakarta, the city where he spent part of his childhood, officials said. (DITA ALANGKARA/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says President Barack Obama’s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has taken the crown as the platform’s most-liked post ever.

Obama tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela Saturday night: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilo says Obama’s tweet set the mark shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night by passing Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing in May at her concert in England. Obama’s post had more than 3.1 million likes early Tuesday morning.

