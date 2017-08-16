Parents Indicted After Children Test Positive For Cocaine

WYLIE (CBSDFW) – Two parents in Wylie have been indicted after they and their four children tested positive for cocaine in January.

Wylie investigators went to a home in the 1500 block of Starpointe Lane on January 23 after they received a complaint from Child Protective Services.

In coordination with CPS, investigators discovered that four children under the age of 15 texted positive for an illegal narcotic, namely cocaine.

The parents, Jamal Grant, 24, and Taela Yates, 23, were arrested on May 3.

On Tuesday, Grant and Yates were both indicted on four counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Grant and Yates remain in the custody of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

The children have been placed into CPS custody.