Report: Goodell Names Arbitrator To Rule On Elliott’s Appeal

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has designated Harold Henderson as the arbitrator in Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing, according to multiple reports.
Henderson was the arbitrator that reduced Greg Hardy’s 10-game suspension down to four games. Despite that, Henderson’s appointment is seen as detrimental to Elliott’s hopes of getting the suspension completely wiped out or reduced. Because of that, 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher speculates that Henderson’s appointment will likely result in this incident ending up in court.
Elliott officially appealed his six-game suspension on Tuesday, according to the NFL Players Association.
“Our Union has appealed the NFL’s six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott. We will represent Ezekiel, as we do all players, to ensure that the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement,” the Players Association said on Twitter.
The NFL suspended Elliott last Friday for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
This is a developing news story.