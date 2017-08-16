CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Report: Goodell Names Arbitrator To Rule On Elliott’s Appeal

August 16, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, Roger Goodell
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has designated Harold Henderson as the arbitrator in Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal hearing, according to multiple reports.

Henderson was the arbitrator that reduced Greg Hardy’s 10-game suspension down to four games. Despite that, Henderson’s appointment is seen as detrimental to Elliott’s hopes of getting the suspension completely wiped out or reduced. Because of that, 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher speculates that Henderson’s appointment will likely result in this incident ending up in court.

Elliott officially appealed his six-game suspension on Tuesday, according to the NFL Players Association.

“Our Union has appealed the NFL’s six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott. We will represent Ezekiel, as we do all players, to ensure that the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement,” the Players Association said on Twitter.

The NFL suspended Elliott last Friday for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

This is a developing news story.

