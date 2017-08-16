Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Through Friday

Yesterday’s High: 95; Normal High: 97; Normal Low: 76
- Scatterered showers and thunderstorms through Friday.
- LOTS of heat and humidity through the weekend.
- Close to triple digit heat, with possible heat advisories this weekend.
- Drying out next week….HIGH PRESSURE!
- +4.62” surplus at DFW. 15.77” since June 1st!
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: Low 100’s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78-82. Wind: SE 510 mph.
Thursday: Scattered morning storms, becoming partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: Low 100’s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
Friday: Scattered morning storms, becoming partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: Low 100’s.
Saturday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: Upper 90s; Lows: Near 80. Heat indicies: 104-107