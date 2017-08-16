Report: Texts Show Ezekiel Elliott Accuser Discussing Blackmail

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The woman at the center of the NFL’s investigation that landed Ezekiel Elliott a 6-game suspension is having her credibility challenged after text messages alleging blackmail of the Dallas Cowboys star have surfaced.

During NFL’s investigation into the alleged domestic violence incident from September 2016 involving Ezekiel Elliott and then girlfriend Tiffany Thompson of Columbus, Ohio, she admitted to investigators of having a text exchange with a friend in which they discussed using sex videos featuring her and Elliott to extort money.

According to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports “investigators noted a September 2016 text message exchange between Thompson and a friend, in which Thompson raised the idea of selling sex videos of herself and Elliott. During the conversation, Thompson’s friend suggested, “we could black mail him w[ith] that,” to which Thompson responded, “I want to bro.” The NFL’s report also stated that Thompson admitted registering an email address titled “ezekielelliott sex vids” in August 2016.”

“In the process of going through the cellphone, it’s essentially a forensic scrape where you go through and get all the text messages and all the text message history off the phone for a certain period of time” says Yahoo Sports writer Charles Robinson. “You have to basically wade through those messages to discern any piece of information that might be relevant to the case.”

Robinson says during the course of the investigation a text conversation was found between Thompson and an unidentified female friend regarding Elliott. “They’re discussing needing money, and Tiffany Thompson says during the course of the text message ‘what if I sell videos, sex videos, of myself and Ezekiel?’, and the friend replies, ‘yeah, we can blackmail him with that’, basically they go back-and-forth and at one point Thompson says ‘forget getting ten thousand dollars…i’d like to get twenty thousand dollars” says Robinson.

*This is a developing story. Follow 105.3 The Fan for more details.