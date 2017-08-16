Trustees Mull Over Renaming Dallas ISD Schools Named After Confederates

DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) – The sweeping movement to rename campuses named after Confederates is again a topic of discussion for Dallas school trustees.

While this isn’t the first time they’ve tackled the issue, recent local and national outcry over the violence in Charlottesville, Va. undoubtedly has impacted the urgency of district leaders to address it.

Dallas ISD now has at least four elementary campuses named after Confederates: Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston and John H. Reagan.

An online petition calling for name changes to both Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee is gaining steam.

It states concern that the 22 percent of black DISD students will find the school names “stressful” and that it’s inhumane for them to attend “a public school named in the honor of those who fought to keep their ancestors enslaved.”

Supporters will deliver it to Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa after it reaches its goal of 500 signatures.

Whether expressed online, or in person by either parents, students — or both — Dallas ISD has a history of listening.

Jefferson Davis School was renamed Barbara Jordan School fifteen years ago after parent’s demanded a change. And in 2016, students received board approval after they campaigned to change the name of John B. Hood Middle School to Piedmont Global Academy.