The Wyndham Dallas Suites Park Central located right in the heart of the North Dallas Central Business District makes it convenient for everyone to enjoy amazing food, spirits and art. The hotel pairs sophistication with the warmest hospitality, providing the ideal setting for whatever you need. It is comfort perfected.
If you are looking for a hotel for a get-away weekend, a corporate meeting, a large group, or a rockin party. You need to look no further, check out the Wyndham Park Central Dallas.