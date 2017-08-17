Cowboys Barbers Making Sure Players Clip The Competition

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the Dallas Cowboys’ mottos this year is… look good — play good.

And two men are committed to helping the team stay razor sharp. It is after all, their profession to keep clients well-coiffed.

Fred Hearn and Nathan Simon are barbers in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Both men boarded a plane and took a trip to Southern California to help groom some of the players before the pre-season game against the Rams.

Giving Dak Prescott a “bald fade” headlined the different haircut styles for the different players.

Fred, who cuts Dak’s hair, says he’s an extremely good tipper and takes care of him well. Nathan says none of the players are too picky because they trust their work.

Cowboys tight-end Geoff Swaim says his cut needs to be precise, so he doesn’t look like a “jarhead”.

Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins calls his style the “L cut”…. faded in the back with plenty left on the top.

The two barbers admit they are huge Cowboys fans and will go to great lengths to make sure the team has a cutting edge, and hopefully they will clip the competition this year.